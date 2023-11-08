PhonePe elevates four officials as segment CEOs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: PhonePe on Tuesday promoted four officials across verticals to CEO level. Hemant Gala has been promoted to the role of CEO for PhonePe’s lending business, Vishal Gupta as CEO for Insurance business. Gala has been part of the founding team at PhonePe and has worked across multiple businesses over the past seven years. Vishal has been part of the founding team and played multiple leadership roles across product, design, risk, customer-experience to build & scale the payments and merchants business.

Vivek Lohcheb has been promoted to the role of CEO for Pincode and will be responsible for scaling the Pincode offering across key cities in India. It also recently promoted Ujjwal Jain to the role of CEO of Share.Market and will be heading the company’s wealth and broking business.

The company also announced that it has crossed 500 million lifetime registered users on its platform. With this milestone, 1 in 3 Indians are now on PhonePe, the company said. “These executives have played a pivotal role in driving PhonePe’s growth, and in their new roles, they will be responsible for the end-to-end management of these businesses, while also owning the strategy, and growth for their respective verticals,” PhonePe said.

