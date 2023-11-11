Home Business

Industrial production slows down to 5.8% in September, from 10.3% in August 

Mining recorded a growth of 11.5% year-on-year (YoY), marking the third consecutive month of double-digit YoY growth, while electricity output grew 9.9% YoY.

Published: 11th November 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

factory-industry

Representational image (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Industrial output growth rate slowed down to 5.8% in September compared to 10.3% in August, a 14-month high. The measure of factory output, indicated by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had registered a growth of 3.3% in September 2022. IIP recorded a growth of 6% during April-September 2023, reflecting a fall from 7.1% growth saw during the same period last year. Manufacturing sector, accounting for 77% in IIP, saw a 4.5% growth in September 2023.  

Mining recorded a growth of 11.5% year-on-year (YoY), marking the third consecutive month of double-digit YoY growth, while electricity output grew 9.9% YoY. Though the growth rates in all usage-based segments moderated in September 2023, primary goods recorded a growth rate of 8.0%, infrastructure goods grew at 7.5%, capital goods at 7.4%, and intermediate goods at 5.8% YoY.

Growth in infrastructure/construction goods slightly cooled down due to a high base effect from September 2022 (8.2% YoY) and adverse impacts of southwest-monsoon rainfall on construction activity. Government capital expenditure (capex) remained supportive of infrastructure and capital goods, with spending from central government and 24 states reaching Rs 1.71 lakh crore, a substantial growth of 37.8% YoY in September 2023. 

Consumer durables and non-durables segments saw slower growth of 1.0% and 2.7% YoY, respectively, in September 2023, as against 5.8% and 9.6% growth recorded the previous month.  High-frequency indicators like coal, power demand, steel, and e-way bills demonstrated growth rates ranging from 11%-30% YoY in October 2023.

Sunil Kumar Sinha (senior director & principal economist) & Paras Jasrai, senior analyst at India Ratings and Research, said, “This is lower than Ind-Ra’s expectation of 7%. India Ratings believes this along with a favourable base effect (October 2022: negative 4.1% yoy) may keep IIP growth around 10% yoy in October 2023.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Industrial production IIP Manufacturing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp