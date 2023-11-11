‘Telecom Dept doesn’t make call threatening disconnection’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Friday clarified that it doesn’t make calls to citizens threatening disconnection. In a press note, DoT, the nodal agency for formulating policies, programs, and regulatory frameworks for the telecommunications sector in India, also warned citizens that the DoT does not communicate disconnection warnings via phone calls.

Any such call should be treated as suspicious Lately, there has been surge in people getting calls claiming that mobile numbers will be disconnected within two hours by the DoT. It also urged to people to exercise caution and not provide any personal information if they receive such calls.

“These calls are fraudulent attempts to deceive and potentially exploit individuals… Be aware that the DoT does not communicate disconnection warnings via phone calls. Any such call should be treated as suspicious,” said DoT in press note. It warned citizens not to share any personal information if you receive a call threatening disconnection. Also, the users need to verify the authenticity of such calls with your service providers.

