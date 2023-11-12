Home Business

Italian fashion designer and creative director of Moschino dies aged 46

The cause of death is not known, but Moschino's parent company Aeffe referred to "a sudden illness" and said that he died in Milan on Friday, according to the BBC.

Published: 12th November 2023 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2023 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Davide Renne, Italian fashion designer. (Photo | Instagram)

By Online Desk

Italian fashion designer Davide Renne has died nine days after becoming the creative director of Moschino, aged 46.

The cause of death is not known, but Moschino's parent company Aeffe referred to "a sudden illness" and said that he died in Milan on Friday, according to the BBC.

Renne had previously been head of women's wear at Gucci, where he worked for nearly 20 years.

Aeffe's chairman said: "There are no words to describe the pain we are experiencing at this dramatic time."

"Even though he was only with us for a very short time, Davide was able to immediately make himself loved and respected. Today we are left with the responsibility of carrying on what his imagination and creativity had only envisioned," said Massimo Ferretti in a statement posted on Instagram.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Italian fashion designer Davide Renne MIlan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp