Italian fashion designer and creative director of Moschino dies aged 46

Italian fashion designer Davide Renne has died nine days after becoming the creative director of Moschino, aged 46.

The cause of death is not known, but Moschino's parent company Aeffe referred to "a sudden illness" and said that he died in Milan on Friday, according to the BBC.

Renne had previously been head of women's wear at Gucci, where he worked for nearly 20 years.

Aeffe's chairman said: "There are no words to describe the pain we are experiencing at this dramatic time."

"Even though he was only with us for a very short time, Davide was able to immediately make himself loved and respected. Today we are left with the responsibility of carrying on what his imagination and creativity had only envisioned," said Massimo Ferretti in a statement posted on Instagram.

