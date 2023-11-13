Sensex ends 354 points higher in Mahurat session

Express News Service

KOLAKATA: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher by more than half a per cent in the special Mahurat trading session on Sunday driven by across-the-board buying by investors. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 354.77 points or 0.55% to close at 65,259.45 with 28 of its components settling in the green on the first trading session of Samvat 2080.

The broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange advanced 100.20 points or 0.52% to settle at 19,525.55 led by gains in IT, infra and energy shares. As many as 43 Nifty50 stocks ended in green while seven in red.

Muhurat trading is a one-hour, symbolic trading session conducted by Indian stock exchanges on Diwali, a Hindu festival considered auspicious for new beginnings, including investments. Investors’ wealth soared by over Rs 2 lakh crore, as reflected in the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies.



