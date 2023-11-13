Home Business

Sensex ends 354 points higher in Mahurat session

The broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange advanced 100.20 points or 0.52% to settle at 19,525.55 led by gains in IT, infra and energy shares.

Published: 13th November 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Stocks, BSE, Sensex, NSE, Stock Market

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By
Express News Service

KOLAKATA:  Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher by more than half a per cent in the special Mahurat trading session on Sunday driven by across-the-board buying by investors. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 354.77 points or 0.55% to close at 65,259.45 with 28 of its components settling in the green on the first trading session of Samvat 2080.  

The broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange advanced 100.20 points or 0.52% to settle at 19,525.55 led by gains in IT, infra and energy shares. As many as 43 Nifty50 stocks ended in green while seven in red.

Muhurat trading is a one-hour, symbolic trading session conducted by Indian stock exchanges on Diwali, a Hindu festival considered auspicious for new beginnings, including investments. Investors’ wealth soared by over Rs 2 lakh crore, as reflected in the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SENSEX Nifty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp