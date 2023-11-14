ABD expands distillary capacity to 65 mn litres

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited (ABD) expands the capacity of its distillery in Rangapur, Telangana from 55 million litres to 65 million litres.

This has been carried out through internal accruals, the company said. Its Rangapur unit makes extra-neutral alcohol (ENA), the key raw material used in manufacturing alcohol beverage products. The facility is spread over 74.95 acres with a built-up area of over 25,000 sq. metres.

Alok Gupta, MD of ABD, said, the expansion has been done in a sustainable and environment-friendly manner. With water recycling and installation of a water treatment plant, the distillery has been able to cut water consumption by 20% over last year, he said in a statement. It has also invested in alternate biomass fuel handling system to increase the use of renewable energy source fuel at the distillery..

