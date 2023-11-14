Sharechat co-founders launch robotics start-up

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sharech at co-founders Farid Ahsan and Bhanu Singh have launched their new robotics start-up General Autonomy, and have raised $3 million in seed funding.

The two founders left Sharechat earlier this year, and this announcement comes at a time when start-ups are struggling to raise funds. Venture capital firms India Quotient and Elevation Capital have led the round with participation from other prominent angel investors.

“Join us on this thrilling journey as we build AI driven machines to automate the toughest parts of labour workflows in factories,” Ahsan announced the new start-up plans on X. “We LOVE robots! Especially industrial ones—they help us “make” things! With a vision to make mass manufacturing agile and distributed like software development, we’re in Bengaluru but working globally,” he added.

According to a report by Tracxn, there are 57 Industrial Robotics start-ups in India which include CynLr, Pari Robotics, Systemantics, Qualitas Technologies and DreamVu.

In 2023, the projected revenue in the Robotics market for India is expected to reach $810.50 million, according to Statista. The dominant segment in this market is Service robotics, which is projected to have a market volume of $582.20 million in 2023. The report added that India’s robotics market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing demand for automation in industries such as manufacturing and healthcare.

