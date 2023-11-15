IT companies see huge demand for senior talents

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior talent are in demand in IT services companies. In the recent past many mid-senior level exits are happening and top executives are moving to other IT companies. On Tuesday, Peeyush Dubey announced on X that he is joining Tech Mahindra as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Prior to this, he was with Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Mindtree. “I am thrilled to share I have joined @tech_mahindra as CMO! Look forward to contributing to the next phase of growth of this iconic brand,” he said.

Peeyush Dubey, CMO, Tech Mahindra

In March this year, Tech Mahindra announced Infosys veteran Mohit Joshi as the MD and CEO designate of the company. He will take over when CP Gurnani retires on December 19. Apart from Joshi, Atul Soneja was appointed as the chief operating officer of Tech Mahindra effective August 7, 2023. Prior to this, he served as the COO at CitiusTech, and had held several leadership roles in Infosys and its subsidiaries.

Earlier in January, another Infosys veteran Ravi Kumar S was appointed as CEO of Cognizant. The CEO also onboarded Wipro CFO Jatin Dalal as Cognizant’s new CFO effective December 2023. “We have seen executives from large organisations like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, IBM, Cognizant, and TCS moving on to new roles within the industry in the quest for something more impactful and rewarding. Though the headwinds in the IT industry have been significant, some of these roles are getting filled to usher in new thinking and approaches,” said Aditya Narayan Mishra, MD and CEO of CIEL HR Services.

He explained that there are three distinct things happening. “The technology landscape has been dynamic, as usual, and hence, companies have been trying to induct new paradigms and thoughts by hiring senior folks in leadership roles. Secondly, many large companies in the user industry segments such as pharma, healthcare, retail, infrastructure, manufacturing etc of IT services have been accelerating their digital transformation albeit in the form of small projects,” he said.

Thirdly, he pointed out that automation has been catching up everywhere including the IT industry and to drive these transformative and innovative programmes, some IT services companies have been looking to get outside talent and hence, the senior-level movements.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Senior talent are in demand in IT services companies. In the recent past many mid-senior level exits are happening and top executives are moving to other IT companies. On Tuesday, Peeyush Dubey announced on X that he is joining Tech Mahindra as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Prior to this, he was with Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Mindtree. “I am thrilled to share I have joined @tech_mahindra as CMO! Look forward to contributing to the next phase of growth of this iconic brand,” he said. Peeyush Dubey, CMO, Tech MahindraIn March this year, Tech Mahindra announced Infosys veteran Mohit Joshi as the MD and CEO designate of the company. He will take over when CP Gurnani retires on December 19. Apart from Joshi, Atul Soneja was appointed as the chief operating officer of Tech Mahindra effective August 7, 2023. Prior to this, he served as the COO at CitiusTech, and had held several leadership roles in Infosys and its subsidiaries. Earlier in January, another Infosys veteran Ravi Kumar S was appointed as CEO of Cognizant. The CEO also onboarded Wipro CFO Jatin Dalal as Cognizant’s new CFO effective December 2023. “We have seen executives from large organisations like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, IBM, Cognizant, and TCS moving on to new roles within the industry in the quest for something more impactful and rewarding. Though the headwinds in the IT industry have been significant, some of these roles are getting filled to usher in new thinking and approaches,” said Aditya Narayan Mishra, MD and CEO of CIEL HR Services.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He explained that there are three distinct things happening. “The technology landscape has been dynamic, as usual, and hence, companies have been trying to induct new paradigms and thoughts by hiring senior folks in leadership roles. Secondly, many large companies in the user industry segments such as pharma, healthcare, retail, infrastructure, manufacturing etc of IT services have been accelerating their digital transformation albeit in the form of small projects,” he said. Thirdly, he pointed out that automation has been catching up everywhere including the IT industry and to drive these transformative and innovative programmes, some IT services companies have been looking to get outside talent and hence, the senior-level movements. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp