'TCS systematically forcing more than 2,000 employees to transfer to different cities ...': IT workers' rights organisation files complaint

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The country’s largest IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is again in the news for wrong reasons. The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), an IT workers' rights organisation, has filed a formal complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment against TCS alleging unethical transfer practices.

NITES in a release stated that it has received more than 180 complaints that TCS has been systematically forcing more than 2,000 employees to transfer to different cities without proper notice or consultation, causing immense hardship for them and their families.

The company has threatened the employees that failure to comply with the transfer directions will result in disciplinary actions, it said. The company is ignoring all the financial hardship, family disruption, stress and anxiety that these forced transfers cause to employees.

“We are deeply concerned about the unethical transfer practices of Tata Consultancy Services. TCS is putting its employees through unnecessary hardship and is violating their rights. We have urged the Ministry of Labour and Employment to investigate TCS’s actions and take appropriate measures to protect IT workers from such unethical practices.” NITES in its complaint has urged the ministry to investigate TCS’s transfer practices and take appropriate action against TCS if it is found to be violating labor laws.

