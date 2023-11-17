India's maiden A350 aircraft takes ferry flight, to join Air India fleet soon

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Air India on Friday informed that it operated its first ferry flight of its A350-900 aircraft having its new livery. The flight was from Singapore to Toulouse.

The new livery signifies a fresh chapter for Air India and reflects the airline's commitment to offering a modern and visually appealing experience for passengers.

The airline shared the first image of the A350 aircraft on Friday on X.

"Another step closer to the arrival of India's most-awaited aircraft. Our Airbus A350-900 takes off on its first ferry flight from Singapore to Toulouse in the new Air India colours," it wrote on X.

#ICYMI, here are the photos of our A350 in the new Air India colours, before it took off for its first ferry flight.



Head to @flightradar24 to track its journey.#FlyAI #A350 pic.twitter.com/uKmNCWrfUr — Air India (@airindia) November 17, 2023

According to a senior official at Air India, the aircraft's livery has been painted in Singapore, and it is currently en route back to Toulouse for additional processes before the scheduled delivery in December 2023.

The recently Tata-owned Air India has outlined ambitious expansion plans, with an order for 40 Airbus A350 aircraft set to be integrated gradually in the upcoming years.

"Total 40 Airbus A350s on order (6 A350-900s and 34 A350-1000s). The first A350-900 is expected in December 2023, and the remainder 5 A350-900 expected by March 2024," the Air India official noted.

Air India's management has yet to finalize the routes for its Airbus A350. According to an official, "the aircraft will initially be deployed to domestic routes for crew familiarisation purposes."

Air India has solidified its order for 250 Airbus aircraft and 220 new Boeing flights, collectively valued at USD 70 billion at list prices.

This strategic move comes as the airline aims for a turnaround under its new ownership - Tata. Air India secured purchase agreements for these aircraft with Airbus and Boeing during the Paris Air Show in June of this year.

