TVS announces entry into European market

CHENNAI: TVS Motor on Thursday announced its entry into the European market by signing an agreement for import and distribution with Switzerland-based Emil Frey, an automotive import and retail firm. The automobile maker hopes for global expansion by leveraging the distribution network of Emil Frey. The two companies plan to enter into distribution for select EU markets, prioritising countries with strong two-wheeler demand and existing Emil Frey infrastructure to build the distribution network.

France will be the first country for the launch, where an entire suite of TVS Motor products including ICE and EV models will be made available starting January 2024, it said in a press release. The company said it plans to offer a diverse range of high-performance two-wheelers for the European customers. TVS Jupiter 125, TVS NTORQ, TVS Raider, TVS iQube S, TVS X, TVS Ronin, TVS Apache RR 310, and TVS Apache RTR 310 will be available for the customers.

TVS Motor products have a market in large parts of Asia, Africa and Latin America. Exports comprise nearly 25% of the company’s business as of H1 FY 2023. Commenting on this, Sudarshan Venu, managing director of TVS Motors, said, “This strategic alliance with Emil Frey is a crucial step in our global expansion strategy. Europe will be a key market for us, and through this partnership, we aim to bring our cutting-edge products closer to European customers.”

