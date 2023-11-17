TVS Motor joins hands with Emil Frey group to foray into European market 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced its foray into the European market by forging an alliance with Zurich-based Emil Frey Group.

The company has inked an import and distribution pact with Emil Frey, a 100-year-old enterprise and a leading name in automotive distribution, the company said in a statement.

This partnership signifies a significant step towards global expansion for TVS Motor Company, leveraging Emil Frey's extensive distribution network and deep market insights in Europe, it added.

"This strategic alliance with Emil Frey is a crucial step in our global expansion strategy. Europe will be a key market for us, and through this partnership, we aim to bring our cutting-edge products closer to European customers," TVS Motor Company MD Sudarshan Venu said.

In having a partner like Emil Frey, there is a coming together of two century-old, pedigreed organizations, both driven by shared values of responsible and sustainable mobility and customer service, he added.

Emil Frey is among the largest automobile importers and retailers in Europe, serving many leading automotive brands across the region.

As part of the partnership, Emil Frey Group entities will take charge of the distribution of TVS products in selected countries, utilizing their sales, marketing, and service networks.

Among the TVS products being made available in Europe will be Jupiter 125, NTORQ, Raider, iQube S, Ronin, Apache RR 310, and Apache RTR 310.

TVS Motor products are already sold in 80-plus countries spanning the geographies of Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Exports comprise nearly 25 per cent of the company's business as of first half of the current fiscal.

