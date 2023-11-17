Home Business

Vodafone Idea records lowest loss in subscriber base in August 2023 

The cash-strapped telco’s loss of subscribers is attributed to its failure to invest in its network and rollout of 4G services in the country.

Published: 17th November 2023 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2023 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Vodafone Idea

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Google Play)

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a positive development for telecom service provider Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the company has recorded its lowest subscriber loss in August 2023 compared to the past few years.  As per the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the country’s third-largest telco reported a decline of only 49,782 subscribers in August 2023. This marks the lowest decline in its subscriber base in the past few years, signaling a potential improvement in the company’s subscriber retention.

The company has lost a significant portion of its market share to its competitors, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, in the past one year. In August 2022, the market share of Vodafone Idea was 22.03%, but it has now come down to 19.88%. Both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel added 3.24 million and 1.21 million respectively in August 2023. 

The cash-strapped telco’s loss of subscribers is attributed to its failure to invest in its network and rollout of 4G services in the country. The inadequate network quality is one of the key factors that prompted its subscribers to switch to other networks. As per the TRAI data, Vodafone Idea faced its highest consumer loss in September 2022 when the company shed a staggering 4 million customers. Subsequently, the trend continued with a loss of 3.56 million customers in October 2022, 1.82 million in both November and December 2022, and 1.35 million in January 2023.

In 2023, the company experienced the highest customer loss in April, around 2.99 million, followed by 2.81 million in May, 1.28 million in June, and 1.32 million in July. These numbers suggest that the period of significant customer loss for the telco may be over, and the company could be focusing on stabilising its customer base. The stability appears to be linked to the plans and offers that the company provided to its users.

VIL loses only 49,782 subscribers in August
As per the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the country’s third-largest telco reported a decline of only 49,782 subscribers in August 2023. This marks the lowest decline in its subscriber base in the past few years, signaling a potential improvement in the company’s subscriber retention

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vodafone Idea TRAI subscribers 4G services

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp