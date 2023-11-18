Home Business

OpenAI Co-founder and President Greg Brockman quits after CEO Sam Altman was fired over video call

OpenAI in a statement informed that Mira Murati, the company’s chief technology officer, will serve as interim CEO, effective immediately.

Published: 18th November 2023 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2023 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

OpenAI co-founder and former President Greg Brockman. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Following the termination of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI's co-founder and CEO Sam Altman on Friday, co-founder and President Greg Brockman on Saturday announced that he has quit his job at the American artificial intelligence organization.

Brockman on X, shared the news that Altman was fired during a "quick" call on Google Meet, consisting of the whole board, excluding Brockman, who was told that he was being temporarily removed from the board,  but was "vital to the company and would retain his role".

In the post Brockman said that Altman got a text from OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever on Friday, asking for a quick call, following which he was sent a Google Meet link. Once in the meeting, he was informed that he was being fired and that the news would be made public soon.

According to a statement put out by the company, Altman was removed after a "deliberative review process", after which they came to the conclusion that Altman was, "not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities."

"The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI," the statement added.

Following Altman's firing and his removal from the board, Brockman announced his departure from the company stating, "I'm super proud of what we've all built together since starting in my apartment 8 years ago. We've been through tough and great times together, accomplishing so much despite all the reasons it should have been impossible."

"But based on today's news, I quit," the post added.

