‘Will meet social media players on deepfake issue’: IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: The government is set to meet with social media platforms Google, Twitter and Meta to discuss the issue of deepfakes.IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while addressing media said companies risk losing their safe harbour immunity clause if they fail to take sufficient measures to address and remove deepfakes.

“They are taking steps…but we think that many more steps will have to be taken. And we are very soon going to have a meeting of all the platforms…Maybe in the next 3-4 days, we’ll call them for brainstorming on that and make sure that platforms make adequate efforts for preventing it (deepfakes), and cleaning up their system,” said Vaishnaw.

The government’s action followed the viral spread of a deepfake video featuring actor Rashmika Mandanna on social media platforms. As the video went viral, many people, including Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, sought legal action against those responsible for the criminal act.

Later, the government sent notice to these social media players on deepfakes issue. “The safe harbour clause, which most social media platforms have been enjoying…that does not apply if they do not take adequate steps for removing deepfakes from their platforms,” added Vaishnaw.

