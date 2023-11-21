Two-day global biz summit to begin in Kolkata on Nov 21

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), which aims to bring together corporate leaders, business delegations, entrepreneurs, academia, and think-tanks worldwide to establish strategic and business alliances, is set to begin in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The 7th edition of the summit will take place from November 21 to 22, 2023, at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, and Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium. Leaders from over 25 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Poland, France, Australia, Germany, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Fiji are expected to participate in the summit.

The United Kingdom will have the largest delegation with 55 representatives, focusing on addressing climate change and reducing emissions. “Bengal witnessed a strike-free industrial success under the visionary leadership in the past 12 years. Explore the narrative of industrial progress at BGBS2023,” the official handle of the business summit said on X.

Prominent business leaders from companies such as Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ITC, Ambuja Neotia, and the Hiranandani Group are also likely to attend. Bengal’s significant contributions to the nation’s economy, industrial progress, and its thriving Micro, small, medium enterprises (MSME) sector will be showcased at the summit. Bengal accounts for 12% of the country’s leather and 10% of iron and steel exports, with approximately 90 lakh MSME units, representing 14% of India’s total MSMEs.

