Unifi Capital gets SEBI nod to launch MF

CHENNAI: Chennai-based Unifi Capital, a registered portfolio manager, received Securities and Exchange Bureau of India (SEBI)’s in-principle approval for its mutual fund. Unifi Capital currently manages over Rs 20,000 crore on behalf of 10,000 portfolio management services and alternative investment funds (AIF) clients.

Mutual funds will enable us to go deeper and wider, bringing our investment products to the full spectrum of investors, Sarath Reddy, founder of Unifi Capital, said in a release. “Within the regulatory framework, we have more than enough space to offer differentiated investment strategies that mutual fund investors are yet to be served,” he added.

As per the information available on SEBI’s website as of September 30, 2023, Unifi had applied for the mutual fund licence on December 31, 2020.

