Home Business

Tata Tech IPO fully subscribed within minutes of opening for subscription

The Rs 3,042.5 crore IPO received bid for 8,73,22,890 shares against 4,50,29,207 shares on offer, translating into 1.94 times subscription as per NSE data till 11:21 hrs.

Published: 22nd November 2023 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2023 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

IPO-bound IREDA eyes emerging RE bets

Representational Image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Tata Technologies, which provides engineering and product development digital services, was fully subscribed within minutes of opening for subscription on Wednesday.

This is the first company from Tata Group to float an initial public offer in nearly two decades.

Tata Consultancy Services was the last IPO from the group in the year 2004.

The Rs 3,042.5 crore IPO received bid for 8,73,22,890 shares against 4,50,29,207 shares on offer, translating into 1.94 times subscription as per NSE data till 11:21 hrs.

The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 2.72 times while the quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 1.98 times subscription.

The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 1.63 times.

Tata Technologies, an arm of Tata Motors, on Tuesday said it has collected Rs 791 crore from anchor investors.

The public issue, with a price band of Rs 475-500 per share, will conclude on November 24.

Tata Technologies' public issue is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 6.08 crore equity shares.

Under the OFS, Tata Motors will offload 4.63 crore shares, representing 11.4 per cent stake, private equity firm Alpha TC Holdings will sell 97.17 lakh shares or 2.4 per cent stake, and Tata Capital Growth Fund I will do away with 48.58 lakh shares or 1.2 per cent of the shareholding.

JM Financial, Citigroup Global Markets and BofA Securities are the book-running lead managers to advise the company on the IPO.

Equity shares of Tata Technologies will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPO Tata Technologies BSE NSE Nifty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp