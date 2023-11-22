Technical glitches in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs' portal version 3 persist

Monika Yadav By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Professionals continue to experience technical glitches on the Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ (MCA) version 3 portal, according to the people aware of the matter.

While some initial issues have been resolved, the smooth filing of master data and director KYC remains problematic besides other glitches. As per experts, certain companies, including listed ones, still display outdated capital information despite capital increases. The generation of one-time passwords (OTPs) for DIN can also fail, leading to wasted time.

“On the version 3 portal, some firms including those which are listed, are still showing old capital, though there has been an increase in their capital,” one of the professionals said. He added that sometimes one-time password (OTPs) for DIN doesn’t get generated because of which a lot of time gets wasted. “The efficiency of version 3 is really compromised. We face errors while making payments and get reprimanded by clients for imposition of penalty, even when we are not at fault,” said a professional, who didn’t want to be named.

However, as compared to the initial troubles, things are improving. “Previously, when the portal was new, we faced a lot of difficulties in uploading forms. Because of system flaw, other companies’ forms used to get downloaded instead of the concerned company,” the source stated. He said, “However, gradually things are improving and now the help desk also tries to sort matters within two days of raising the issues unlike earlier when they used to get bombarded with emails,’’ he added.

The Centre is launching the third version of the portal in phases. In version 2, corporate social responsibility (CSR) reports, annual returns of the companies, MSME returns, etc are still being filed. According to experts, earlier, they had to visit the office of the Registrar of Companies (RoC) to get things resolved, but now the system is functioning smoothly and issues get resolved through the helpdesk.

