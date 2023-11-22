Telecom Regulatory Authority of India fixing bugs in its Do Not Disturb app to make it compatible with Android, iOS  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is fixing bugs in its Do Not Disturb (DND) app to make it compatible with Android smartphones and iPhones to help users report pesky calls and text messages.

Speaking at the Truecaller event, Trai Secretary V Raghunandan said the regulatory body has incorporated an agency to fix bugs in the app. The purpose of the app is to provide consumers with a more effective tool to deal with pesky calls and ensure smoother functioning of the app.

“We have roped in an agency, which is fixing bugs in the app. There were issues with some Android devices that have been addressed to a large extent. We are trying to make the app compatible with all Android devices by March,” Raghunandan said.

Trai’s DND app has been displaying errors when mobile subscribers try to report spam calls and SMS. Apple had denied giving the app access to call logs but Raghunandan said work is on to make the app compatible with iOS devices as well. “One agency -- public or private – can’t address all aspects of security in the country and the approach must be collaborative with strategic public-private partnerships,” he said.

