Home Business

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India fixing bugs in its Do Not Disturb app to make it compatible with Android, iOS  

Speaking at the Truecaller event, Trai Secretary V Raghunandan said the regulatory body has incorporated an agency to fix bugs in the app.

Published: 22nd November 2023 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2023 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Trai, DND

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is fixing bugs in its Do Not Disturb (DND) app to make it compatible with Android smartphones and iPhones to help users report pesky calls and text messages.

Speaking at the Truecaller event, Trai Secretary V Raghunandan said the regulatory body has incorporated an agency to fix bugs in the app. The purpose of the app is to provide consumers with a more effective tool to deal with pesky calls  and ensure smoother functioning of the app.

“We have roped in an agency, which is fixing bugs in the app. There were issues with some Android devices that have been addressed to a large extent. We are trying to make the app compatible with all Android devices by March,” Raghunandan said.

Trai’s DND app has been displaying errors when mobile subscribers try to report spam calls and SMS. Apple had denied giving the app access to call logs but Raghunandan said work is on to make the app compatible with iOS devices as well. “One agency -- public or private – can’t address all aspects of security in the country and the approach must be collaborative with strategic public-private partnerships,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRAI bugs Android iPhones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp