Toyota Kirloskar Motor to invest Rs 3,300 crore for new plant in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday announced a fresh investment of Rs 3,300 crore to set up its third plant at Bidadi, Karnataka. This will generate direct employment for 2,000 people.

TKM signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government, and the MoU was exchanged by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and TKM CEO and MD Masakazu Yoshimura.

The new plant, expected to ramp up production capacity by 1 lakh units annually, will be completed in 2026.

Toyota Group companies including Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts and Toyota Industries Engine India have invested over Rs 16,000 crore and created close to 88,000 jobs in the value chain.

Toyota’s cumulative export contributions stand at about Rs 30,000 crore. Currently, it operates two plants with a capacity of 3.42 lakh cars per annum.

Yoshimura said, “We will develop a world-class local ecosystem that promotes the best solutions for India by focusing on improving energy security, promoting economic growth and achieving Carbon Neutrality.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday announced a fresh investment of Rs 3,300 crore to set up its third plant at Bidadi, Karnataka. This will generate direct employment for 2,000 people. TKM signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government, and the MoU was exchanged by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and TKM CEO and MD Masakazu Yoshimura. The new plant, expected to ramp up production capacity by 1 lakh units annually, will be completed in 2026.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Toyota Group companies including Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts and Toyota Industries Engine India have invested over Rs 16,000 crore and created close to 88,000 jobs in the value chain. Toyota’s cumulative export contributions stand at about Rs 30,000 crore. Currently, it operates two plants with a capacity of 3.42 lakh cars per annum. Yoshimura said, “We will develop a world-class local ecosystem that promotes the best solutions for India by focusing on improving energy security, promoting economic growth and achieving Carbon Neutrality.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp