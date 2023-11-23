Home Business

Global Business Summit: Bengal receives Rs 3.7L crore proposal of investment

West Bengal received investment proposals worth over Rs 3.76 lakh crore during the business summit that concluded on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Published: 23rd November 2023

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Addressing the concluding session of the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, she said these proposals were received across sectors. A total of 188 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and Letters of Intent (LoIs) were signed during the summit, she added.

The Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), which aims to bring together corporate leaders, business delegations, entrepreneurs, academia, and think tanks worldwide to establish strategic and business alliances.

The 7th edition of the summit took place from November 21 to 22, 2023, at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, and Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium. Leaders from over 25 countries, including the US, UK, Japan, Poland, France, Australia, Germany, Bangladesh, and Fiji participated in the summit.

