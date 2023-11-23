Home Business

Misuse of deepfakes technology: Govt all set to meet social media players  

Published: 23rd November 2023 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Union Minister Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will meet representatives of social media platforms on the issue of deepfakes on Thursday (November 23).

According to sources, the meeting, to be presided over by telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, will be attended by all social media players including Meta, X (formerly Twitter) and others.

The government’s decision to convene this meeting came after growing concerns of the potential misuse of deepfakes technology. The government is firm resolved to push digital platforms to crack down on deep fakes.

Recently, several deepfake videos targeting leading actors went viral, sparking outrage and raising apprehensions over misuse of technology and tools for creating fake content and narratives. In a statement, Vaishnaw emphasised that the safe harbour immunity clause would not be applicable if these platforms fail to take sufficient measures in addressing the menace of deepfakes. he said the government had earlier issued a notice to companies regarding this matter. 

TAGS
Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw social media

Comments

