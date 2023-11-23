Home Business

Raymond m-cap shrinks by Rs 1,500 crore

However, only he will serve as the trustee for the wealth, which is not acceptable for his wife. The couple separated earlier this month. 

Published: 23rd November 2023 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

During Happier Times: Nawaz Modi Singhania and Gautam Singhania (Raymond Facebook)

During Happier Times: Nawaz Modi Singhania and Gautam Singhania (Raymond Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Raymond Limited's market capitalisation declined by Rs 1,500 crore as the company’s share prices fell for the seventh consecutive session on Wednesday amid uncertainty over the family dispute between its managing director Gautam Singhania and wife Nawaz.  

The company’s share prices fell 3.77% on Wednesday and settled at Rs 1,677. Share prices fell 12% from Rs 1,847 to Rs 1677 between November 13 and November 22. Nawaz reportedly demanded 75% of his estimated net worth of Rs 1.4 billion for their two daughters, sparking concerns among investors. She has also alleged that her husband assaulted her and her daughter. 

Gautam Singhania is considering establishing a family trust to manage and transfer family assets, as per news reports. However, only he will serve as the trustee for the wealth, which is not acceptable for his wife. The couple separated earlier this month. 

On Monday, ICICI Securities initiated a hold call for the share and a target price of Rs 1,860. It has cited rising input cost, challenging demand environment and likely increased competition from new players entering the category as the concerns. 

Last four years have been a golden time-period for Raymond (share price up by 6x), driven by several structural changes in the organisation – rapid scale-up of the real estate business, sharp focus on cost optimisation, simplification of group structure through potential de-merger of the lifestyle business and doubling the size of engineering business as steps in the right direction, according to the brokerage. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raymond Limited Gautam Singhania Nawaz

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp