Hybrid MFs attract Rs 72K crore in seven months  

Published: 24th November 2023 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2023 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Mutual Funds

(Express Illustration | Tapas Ranjan)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hybrid mutual fund schemes attracted more than Rs 72,000 crore in the past seven months, following a change in taxation for debt funds and huge inflow experienced in the arbitrage category.

Hybrid funds typically invest in a combination of equity and debt securities and sometimes in other asset categories such as gold.  The category has been attracting regular inflows since April after a change in taxation for debt funds that kicked off in the same month. Before that, the segment saw a net withdrawal of Rs 12,372 crore in March.

As per the latest data with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), hybrid schemes saw an inflow of Rs 9,907 crore in October. These funds had attracted Rs 62,174 crore in the April-September period. With this, total inflow has reached Rs 72,081 crore in the first seven months of the current financial year.  Of Rs 72,081 crore, a massive amount of Rs 48,978 crore inflow was seen in the arbitrage category, data showed.  This category funds appeal more to investors with a moderate or low-risk profile.

