IREDA, Tata Tech, Gandhar, Flair IPOs get huge response

NEW DELHI: The initial public offerings (IPOs) of four companies, launched this week, have received huge response from the investors. These public issues are of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Tata Technologies, Gandhar Oil, and Flair Writing Industries.

Public sector undertaking Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) received a strong response and was subscribed 38.80 times by the end of Thursday, the final day of bidding. Investors placed bids for 1,827 crore equity shares against the offer size of 47 crore shares. The other ongoing IPOs such as Tata Technologies Ltd and Gandhar Oil registered a big surge in booking on their second day of subscription.

The buying for IREDA’s public issue was led by the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) as they bought 104.57 times more than the allotted quota. IREDA has reserved 50% of the offer for QIBs and 15% for HNIs. The remaining 35% for retail investors was booked 7.73 times their allotted quota. The `2,150 crore offer comprises a fresh issue of 40.31 crore equity shares worth `1,290.13 crore and an offer-for-sale of 26.87 crore shares worth `860.08 crore by the government.

Most brokerages have given a subscribe rating to IREDA’s IPO owing to consistent growth in loan books, healthy return ratios, and varied financial products. “At the upper price band of `32, IREDA is available at a P/B of 1.4x (FY23), which is at a discount to its peers. With consistent growth in loan books, healthy return ratios, and varied financial products,

IREDA is well-placed to capitalise on the growth in the RE sector. We assign a “Subscribe” rating on a medium- to long-term basis,” said analysts at Geogit Financial Services. Investors remained bullish on the Tata Technologies IPO as it was booked 14.85 times by day 2. Gandhar IPO was subscribed 15.25 times on the second day, while Flair Writing Industries IPO was subscribed 6.11 times. The issue of Fedbank Financial Services IPO was subscribed 90% on Thursday.

