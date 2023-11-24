Home Business

Over 45 per cent of serious gamers are earning above Rs 6 lakh: Report

According to the HP India Gaming Landscape Study 2023, gamers are willing to invest over Rs 1 lakh on average for a gaming PC.

Published: 24th November 2023 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2023 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 45% of serious gamers in India are earning between Rs 6 lakh and 12 lakh per annum in 2023, and 67% of gamers prefer gaming on PCs over mobile phones, as per the HP India Gaming Landscape Study 2023.

The study covering 3000 gamers across 15 Indian cities, highlighted that along with fun and relaxation, gamers are now drawn to gaming for earning money and recognition.

"As India emerges as one of the top three PC gaming countries globally, we are committed to empowering and enabling gamers through constant innovation and cutting-edge tools. This study allows us to develop a deeper understanding of the gaming landscape and provides colour on the passion and aspirations of the gaming community”, said Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior Vice President and managing Director, the HP India market.

The study for the first time covering 500 parents, also highlights a positive shift in parents’ attitudes towards gaming in the last few years. About 40% of parents participating in the study admitted that their perception of gaming has turned positive in the last few years, mainly due to the growth of the industry. However, concerns about the stability of a gaming career and the potential for social isolation persist among parents. The study shows parents have inadequate information -about gaming prospects in India, as 49% of them depend on friends and family for information.

When it comes to gaming devices, PCs emerge as the preferred choice, with 67% of gamers favouring them over mobile phones. The study also reveals that gamers are willing to invest over Rs 1 lakh on average for a gaming PC. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gaminggamerGaming PC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp