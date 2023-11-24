Over 45 per cent of serious gamers are earning above Rs 6 lakh: Report

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 45% of serious gamers in India are earning between Rs 6 lakh and 12 lakh per annum in 2023, and 67% of gamers prefer gaming on PCs over mobile phones, as per the HP India Gaming Landscape Study 2023.

The study covering 3000 gamers across 15 Indian cities, highlighted that along with fun and relaxation, gamers are now drawn to gaming for earning money and recognition.

"As India emerges as one of the top three PC gaming countries globally, we are committed to empowering and enabling gamers through constant innovation and cutting-edge tools. This study allows us to develop a deeper understanding of the gaming landscape and provides colour on the passion and aspirations of the gaming community”, said Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior Vice President and managing Director, the HP India market.

The study for the first time covering 500 parents, also highlights a positive shift in parents’ attitudes towards gaming in the last few years. About 40% of parents participating in the study admitted that their perception of gaming has turned positive in the last few years, mainly due to the growth of the industry. However, concerns about the stability of a gaming career and the potential for social isolation persist among parents. The study shows parents have inadequate information -about gaming prospects in India, as 49% of them depend on friends and family for information.

When it comes to gaming devices, PCs emerge as the preferred choice, with 67% of gamers favouring them over mobile phones. The study also reveals that gamers are willing to invest over Rs 1 lakh on average for a gaming PC.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Over 45% of serious gamers in India are earning between Rs 6 lakh and 12 lakh per annum in 2023, and 67% of gamers prefer gaming on PCs over mobile phones, as per the HP India Gaming Landscape Study 2023. The study covering 3000 gamers across 15 Indian cities, highlighted that along with fun and relaxation, gamers are now drawn to gaming for earning money and recognition. "As India emerges as one of the top three PC gaming countries globally, we are committed to empowering and enabling gamers through constant innovation and cutting-edge tools. This study allows us to develop a deeper understanding of the gaming landscape and provides colour on the passion and aspirations of the gaming community”, said Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior Vice President and managing Director, the HP India market.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The study for the first time covering 500 parents, also highlights a positive shift in parents’ attitudes towards gaming in the last few years. About 40% of parents participating in the study admitted that their perception of gaming has turned positive in the last few years, mainly due to the growth of the industry. However, concerns about the stability of a gaming career and the potential for social isolation persist among parents. The study shows parents have inadequate information -about gaming prospects in India, as 49% of them depend on friends and family for information. When it comes to gaming devices, PCs emerge as the preferred choice, with 67% of gamers favouring them over mobile phones. The study also reveals that gamers are willing to invest over Rs 1 lakh on average for a gaming PC. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp