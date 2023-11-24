TMB shortlists three for MD & CEO’s post

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Board of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) has shortlisted three candidates for the position of the managing director & chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of the bank, the Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu-based bank informed the exchanges.

The names of the shortlisted candidates are not known yet. “As per the extant RBI norms, the Bank has submitted an application to Reserve Bank of India with the names of the candidates in the order of preference, seeking approval for the appointment of the new MD & CEO of the Bank. On receipt of RBI approval, the Bank shall duly make the requisite disclosures pursuant to the Listing Regulations,” the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank’s former MD and CEO S Krishnan had in September resigned from his post citing “personal reasons”. Krishnan had completed only one-third of his term. Krishnan’s decision to quit his position midway is reported to be due to a mistaken credit of Rs 9,000 crore into the account of a taxi driver in Chennai.

The driver, identified as Rajkumar, had told reporters on September 21 that he had only Rs 105 in his account and surprisingly on September 9 he received a message stating that Rs 9,000 crore has been credited and within 30 minutes the bank had taken back the amount, except Rs 21,000 which he had transferred to his friend soon after he received the message from the bank to verify whether it is genuine message.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The Board of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) has shortlisted three candidates for the position of the managing director & chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of the bank, the Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu-based bank informed the exchanges. The names of the shortlisted candidates are not known yet. “As per the extant RBI norms, the Bank has submitted an application to Reserve Bank of India with the names of the candidates in the order of preference, seeking approval for the appointment of the new MD & CEO of the Bank. On receipt of RBI approval, the Bank shall duly make the requisite disclosures pursuant to the Listing Regulations,” the bank said in a regulatory filing. The bank’s former MD and CEO S Krishnan had in September resigned from his post citing “personal reasons”. Krishnan had completed only one-third of his term. Krishnan’s decision to quit his position midway is reported to be due to a mistaken credit of Rs 9,000 crore into the account of a taxi driver in Chennai.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The driver, identified as Rajkumar, had told reporters on September 21 that he had only Rs 105 in his account and surprisingly on September 9 he received a message stating that Rs 9,000 crore has been credited and within 30 minutes the bank had taken back the amount, except Rs 21,000 which he had transferred to his friend soon after he received the message from the bank to verify whether it is genuine message. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp