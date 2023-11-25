Allcargo Gati launches 5th hub in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Express distribution and supply chain management company Allcargo Gati on Friday launched its tech-enabled Surface Transhipment Centre and Distribution Warehouse (STCDW) in Bengaluru.

This is the company’s fifth super hub after Farukhnagar (Gurugram), Nagpur, Guwahati and Bhiwandi(Mumbai). The new hub at Mayasandra, Hobli, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, is a part of Gati’s plan to build 21 modern, automated and environmentally-friendly STCDWs. The STDW in Bengaluru has 70 truck bays managing over 500 vehicles a day.

It is equipped to deliver daily throughput of 1,600 tonnes and monthly throughput of 40,000 tonnes, it said. STCDW caters to multiple industries including automotive, apparel, heavy engineering and retail, among others. Pirojshaw Sarkari, MD and CEO, Gati Express and Supply Chain (Gati) said, “The multi-user STCDW at Mayasandra offers massive cargo handling capacity and superior connectivity due to its strategic locational advantages.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Express distribution and supply chain management company Allcargo Gati on Friday launched its tech-enabled Surface Transhipment Centre and Distribution Warehouse (STCDW) in Bengaluru. This is the company’s fifth super hub after Farukhnagar (Gurugram), Nagpur, Guwahati and Bhiwandi(Mumbai). The new hub at Mayasandra, Hobli, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, is a part of Gati’s plan to build 21 modern, automated and environmentally-friendly STCDWs. The STDW in Bengaluru has 70 truck bays managing over 500 vehicles a day. It is equipped to deliver daily throughput of 1,600 tonnes and monthly throughput of 40,000 tonnes, it said. STCDW caters to multiple industries including automotive, apparel, heavy engineering and retail, among others. Pirojshaw Sarkari, MD and CEO, Gati Express and Supply Chain (Gati) said, “The multi-user STCDW at Mayasandra offers massive cargo handling capacity and superior connectivity due to its strategic locational advantages.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp