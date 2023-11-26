FM rejects Kerala’s fund neglect claims

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday dismissed allegations by the Kerala government of negligence in fund allocation and claimed the central government promptly sends required funds to the people of the southern state without any delay.

Responding to the allegations, she pointed fingers at the state government, alleging that it was due to the state’s failure to meet the necessary criteria.

Criticising the ruling CPI(M)-led alliance, which has announced a protest in New Delhi in January against the alleged neglect by the central government, the minister claimed the highest amount of Finance Commission Grants has been released to Kerala from 2009-10 to 2023-24 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

