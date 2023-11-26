Home Business

Regulatory framework for index providers

The capital market regulator, in a statement, said flexibility will be provided for fundraising by NPOs through the social stock exchange.

Published: 26th November 2023 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2023 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Sebi building, Securities and Exchange Board of India

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Capital markets regulator Sebi on Saturday approved a slew of proposals, including providing flexibility to Not for Profit Organisations (NPOs) in raising funds through the social stock exchange and will introduce a regulatory framework for index providers.

Apart from amending norms to strengthen the protection of investors who have pumped in money into alternative investment funds (AIFs), the regulator will put in place  a new regulatory framework for facilitating Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trusts (SM REITS).

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) took these decisions  during its board meeting held in Mumbai.The objective of SM REITS is to help expand the market significantly so that more retail investors can have fractional ownership in REIT units, Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch .

Sebi is open to looking at creating more such products, Buch told reporters after the board meeting.The capital market regulator, in a statement, said flexibility will be provided for fundraising by NPOs through the social stock exchange.

Sebi NPOs

