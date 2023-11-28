Jiny Thattil to replace Anil Goel as Byju’s chief technology officer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Edtech firm Byju’s has now elevated Jiny Thattil (pic) as its new chief technology officer (CTO), as Anil Goel has stepped down from the position after serving the company for over three years.

Thattil has been serving as Senior Vice President, Engineering at the edtech firm. With a career spanning over 25 years in the software industry, Thattil has delivered large-scale enterprise and consumer products for global markets, covering North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region, Byju’s said.

He has also contributed to post-acquisition integration of various subsidiaries of Byju’s. In previous roles, he has worked with marquee companies like Happay, Amazon, InMobi, and GE Healthcare, among others. The company has recently seen several high-level exits including the company’s chief financial officer (CFO) Ajay Goel, Aakash CEO Abhishek Maheshwari and WhiteHat Jr CEO Ananya Tripathi.

This transition is part of the edtech firm’s ongoing strategic restructuring and reorientation of its leadership team to further enhance operational efficiency. In September after taking over as the India CEO of the edtech firm, Arjun Mohan started a business restructuring exercise to simplify operating structures, reduce the cost base and better cash flow management.

“We are delighted to promote Thattil as the CTO of Byju’s. His extensive experience and leadership skills make him the ideal candidate for this crucial role as we continue to rebuild for greater efficiency and sustainability,” said Arjun Mohan, India CEO of Byju’s.

