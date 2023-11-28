Home Business

No involvement in Uttarkashi incident: Adani

“We clarify with utmost emphasis that the Adani group or any of its subsidiaries has no direct or indirect involvement of any kind in the tunnel’s construction,” the group said.

Published: 28th November 2023 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2023 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

No involvement in Uttarkashi incident: Adani

Officials review the operation being conducted to rescue the 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi district on Monday (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Adani Group on Monday said it has no direct or indirect involvement in construction of Uttarakhand’s Silkyara tunnel, where 41 construction workers are trapped since it collapsed more than two weeks back.

“We clarify with utmost emphasis that the Adani group or any of its subsidiaries has no direct or indirect involvement of any kind in the tunnel’s construction,” it said. “We also clarify that we do not own or hold any shares in the company involved in the tunnel’s construction.”

The clarification by the billionaire Gautam Adani-led Group comes as several people on social media platforms noted that Adani is involved in the construction of the collapsed tunnel. This was further amplified by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy. “This Uttarakhand tunnel was built by which private company? Who were its shareholders when the collapse took place? Was one of them Adani Group? I am asking not implying,” wrote Swamy on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. 

In a statement, an Adani group spokesperson said the conglomerate does not own or hold any share in the company involved in the construction of the tunnel. The Silkyara tunnel, which is part of the Char Dham all-weather accessibility project, is being built by Hyderabad-based Navayuga Engineering Company Limited.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani Group Silkyara tunnel Subramanian Swamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp