No involvement in Uttarkashi incident: Adani

NEW DELHI: Adani Group on Monday said it has no direct or indirect involvement in construction of Uttarakhand’s Silkyara tunnel, where 41 construction workers are trapped since it collapsed more than two weeks back.

“We clarify with utmost emphasis that the Adani group or any of its subsidiaries has no direct or indirect involvement of any kind in the tunnel’s construction,” it said. “We also clarify that we do not own or hold any shares in the company involved in the tunnel’s construction.”

The clarification by the billionaire Gautam Adani-led Group comes as several people on social media platforms noted that Adani is involved in the construction of the collapsed tunnel. This was further amplified by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy. “This Uttarakhand tunnel was built by which private company? Who were its shareholders when the collapse took place? Was one of them Adani Group? I am asking not implying,” wrote Swamy on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

In a statement, an Adani group spokesperson said the conglomerate does not own or hold any share in the company involved in the construction of the tunnel. The Silkyara tunnel, which is part of the Char Dham all-weather accessibility project, is being built by Hyderabad-based Navayuga Engineering Company Limited.

