Home Business

Auto sales hit fresh high this festive season

Two-wheelers lead surge in sales; category sees recovery after struggling for years

Published: 29th November 2023 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Two-wheelers

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: During the 42-day festive period of CY23 (from 1st day of Navratri and ends 15 days post Dhanteras), the automobile sales touched a new high. Retail vehicle sales climbed to 37.93 lakh units, a 19% rise from last year’s 31.95 lakh units, as per the latest data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

The surge in sales during the auspicious period was led by two-wheelers as this category witnessed a big recovery after struggling for the past few years. During the 42-day period under observation, two-wheeler sales registered an impressive growth of 21% to 28.93 lakh units. Passenger vehicle (PV) sales, led by demand for SUVs, grew by 10% to 547,246 units during the festive period.

“Record-breaking sales were reported in several categories, with rural areas particularly contributing to the surge in two-wheeler purchases. Despite initial underperformance during Navratri, particularly in the passenger vehicle sector, the situation improved by Deepawali, ending with a 10% growth rate,” said FADA President Manish Raj Singhania. 

Earlier this month, Hero MotoCorp, country’s largest two-wheeler maker, recorded its highest-ever festive sales, clocking more than 14 lakh units in retail sales during the 42-day festive period – between the first day of the Navratras and Bhai Dooj – this year. Hero had said robust customer demand in the rural markets, in addition to the very positive sentiments in key urban centers, drove sales.

On passenger vehicle sales, Singhania said that while sports utility vehicles (SUVs) were the highest-demanded vehicles, inventory levels for passenger vehicles remain a significant concern as OEMs continue to push further dispatch thus keeping the inventory rate at near to all-time high levels. According to auto industry executives, demand for entry-level small cars continues to remain weak and even after lucrative offers, there are few takers for hatchbacks.

During the festive period, a significant growth was also observed in the three-wheeler and commercial vehicles as they clocked a growth of 41% and 8%, respectively. Tractors, which saw an 8.3% decrease in sales during Navratri, made a remarkable recovery, ending the festive period with only a 0.5% decrease. “This turnaround highlights the robust purchasing power in rural India,” said Singhania. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Automobile FADA Sales festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp