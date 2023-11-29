Home Business

Delhi HC slaps Rs 2L fine on Grover for social media posts

In his recent social media post, Grover disclosed information about equity allocation and secondary components undertaken by the fintech firm in Series E funding round, led by Tiger Global.

Published: 29th November 2023 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Ashneer Grover

Former BharatPe Co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover. (LinkedIn Photo | Ashneer Grover)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Fintech firm BharatPe’s former MD Ashneer Grover has tendered an apology before the Delhi High Court for his social media posts against the firm. The HC has directed him to pay Rs 2 lakh fine.

It is said that Grover tendered a written affidavit containing an unconditional apology and an undertaking to refrain from making any further ‘defamatory posts’ against BharatPe.

Also, the judge said the HC was appalled to see Grover’s conduct and persistent violation of its previous orders. In his recent social media post, Grover disclosed information about equity allocation and secondary components undertaken by the fintech firm in Series E funding round, led by Tiger Global.

Last week, BharatPe’s parent company Resilient Innovations filed a fresh case in the HC against  Grover seeking an interim injunction to restrain him from disclosing confidential information of the company. Earlier in May, the court had asked both Grover and BharatPe not to use defamatory language against each other.

Meanwhile, BharatPe has announced that it turned EBITDA positive in October. Its annualised revenue has surged over Rs 1,500 crore, a growth of 31% from FY23. The company has also significantly cut down its EBITDA burn, which was averaging at Rs 60 crore per month in FY23, to attain EBITDA positive It is also seeing growth in its lending vertical. In October, it facilitated loans exceeding Rs 640 crore for its merchants in partnership with its NBFC partners. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi HC BharatPe Ashneer Grover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp