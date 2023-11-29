Home Business

Indian equity market enters coveted USD 4-trillion m-cap club for first time ever

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 305.44 points to 66,479.64 in early trade after beginning the day on a positive note.

Published: 29th November 2023 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The combined market valuation of all listed companies on the leading stock exchange BSE reached the USD 4-trillion milestone for the first time ever on Wednesday.

Thanks to the optimism in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached Rs 3,33,26,881.49 crore in morning trade, translating into USD 4 trillion at the exchange rate of 83.31.

While the BSE benchmark Sensex has rallied 5,540.52 points or 9.10 per cent so far this year, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of all listed firms at its platform have jumped about Rs 50.81 lakh crore.

The 30-share benchmark hit its all-time peak of 67,927.23 on September 15 this year.

The other markets valued more than USD 4 trillion of m-cap include the US, China, Japan and Hong Kong.

On May 24, 2021, the market capitalisation of all listed companies on the BSE touched the USD 3-trillion mark.

The exchange had seen listed firms' valuation going past the USD 1-trillion level on May 28, 2007.

The journey from USD 1 trillion to USD 1.5 trillion was covered in 2,566 days or just over seven years on June 6, 2014.

The m-cap of its listed companies reached USD 2 trillion on July 10, 2017 -- taking 1,130 days from the USD 1.5-trillion level.

From there, it took 1,255 days to go past the USD 2.5-trillion mark on December 16, 2020.

