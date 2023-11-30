Home Business

Govt expects good GDP numbers for Q2: Economic Affairs Secretary

As per credit rating agency ICRA, GDP numbers for Q2 will come in at 7%, which is more than RBI’s projection of 6.5% for the same period. 

Published: 30th November 2023 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2023 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

GDP

Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth on Wednesday said the government expects a good GDP growth rate for the second quarter of 2023-24 (Q2FY24). This is in line with the earlier statement of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das who expected good numbers for the Jul-Sep quarter. 

The RBI’s projections indicate 6.5% economic growth for the second quarter and 6% for the third quarter. In October, the central bank governor had said the second quarter numbers would surprise on the upside. The government will announce the GDP numbers for the second quarter by the end of this month.

As per credit rating agency ICRA, GDP numbers for Q2 will come in at 7%, which is more than RBI’s projection of 6.5% for the same period. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GDP RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp