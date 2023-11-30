Govt expects good GDP numbers for Q2: Economic Affairs Secretary

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth on Wednesday said the government expects a good GDP growth rate for the second quarter of 2023-24 (Q2FY24). This is in line with the earlier statement of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das who expected good numbers for the Jul-Sep quarter.

The RBI’s projections indicate 6.5% economic growth for the second quarter and 6% for the third quarter. In October, the central bank governor had said the second quarter numbers would surprise on the upside. The government will announce the GDP numbers for the second quarter by the end of this month.

As per credit rating agency ICRA, GDP numbers for Q2 will come in at 7%, which is more than RBI’s projection of 6.5% for the same period.

