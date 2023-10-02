How non-salaried professionals can navigate GST regime

Monika Yadav By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: If you are a freelancer, or a professional offering your services for a fee, your income might be liable to an 18% GST if your annual income exceeds R20 lakh. Professionals with an annual threshold above R20 lakh per annum like education consultants, architects, management consultants, and CAs need to charge GST on their services, and then deposit the same to the government. However, certain professionals like doctors and individual lawyers do not need to pay GST.

“Employees of organisations receive salaries and are not subject to GST. Freelancers, who cross the threshold also need to pay GST and need to follow GST compliance formalities. Fees paid to independent directors are liable to GST, but the responsibility to comply is on reverse charge basis on the recipient organisation,” said Saloni Roy, Partner, Deloitte India.

But paying an 18% GST and complying with GST rules could be both painful and cumbersome. Are there ways to reduce the GST burden? According to experts, there are ways to reduce tax burdens and navigate the GST landscape effectively. One option for eligible professionals is to consider the composition scheme.

This scheme offers a lower tax rate and simpler compliance requirements, making it an attractive choice for those looking to streamline their tax obligations. By opting for this scheme, professionals can reduce their administrative burden and focus on their core expertise.

However, according to the founders of HostBooks, taxpayers need to meet some conditions laid down in the tax law to qualify for the composition scheme. “They should make sure that their records are accurate and keep track of their costs, invoices, and input tax credits. Professionals who claim input tax credits can lower their tax obligations,” said HostBooks founder.

According to Pune-based GST expert Pritam Mahure, for professionals including chartered accountants who cross the threshold (and not opt for a composition scheme) and become liable to pay GST, filing GST returns on a monthly basis becomes mandatory.

They need to file GSTR1 on the first of every month and GSTR3B on the 20th of every month. Those opting for composition have to file quarterly returns and one annual return.

Income Tax

Taxpayers with income from business and profession have the flexibility to select between the old and new tax regimes, depending on what suits them best. While the new tax regime offers lower tax rates, it restricts various deductions and exemptions under Section 10 or Chapter VI-A. However, it’s important to note that non-salaried taxpayers, specifically those with income from professions, can opt for the new tax regime only once and cannot change annually like salaried taxpayers.

Therefore, careful consideration of future plans and circumstances is crucial when deciding on the tax regime. According to HostBooks, “Professionals can reduce their tax liability through various provisions. One significant option is Section 80C, allowing savings of up to R1.5 lakh annually. Investments eligible under 80C include FDs, Equity Linked Savings Schemes, and insurance policies.

Additionally, Section 80 offers deductions like 80D, 80E, 80GG, and 80U.” Choosing between the old and new tax regimes depends on individual circumstances. The old regime allows deductions and exemptions, potentially reducing tax liability. It permits a standard deduction of R50,000 for salaried individuals and a family pension deduction of the lower of R15,000 or one-third of the pension.

Aarti Raote, Partner, Deloitte India said, “If gross receipts or the turnover of such taxpayers exceed the maximum thresholds indicated for tax audits then it is necessary for them to get their books audited.”

Raote added, “Further while filing their tax return, they should keep ready all the regular books of accounts like the bank and cash registers, ledgers, trial balance and all personal investment proofs, download latest 26AS and AIS statements, reconciliation of the taxes withheld with the 26AS etc.”

“Keeping all necessary documents available for tax filings would ensure that nothing is missed and the taxpayer takes an informed decision of which regime to apply on a long-term basis,” Raote said.

