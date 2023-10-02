Home Business

YouTube testing a slight mobile app redesign for Android users

YouTube Music has also redesigned its “Now Playing” screen with a new comments section that allows users to read and write comments directly from the app.

Published: 02nd October 2023 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2023 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

YouTube Logo

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Google-owned YouTube is testing a redesign in the mobile Android app that removes the “Library” tab from the bottom of the app.

The company is replacing the ‘Library’ tab with a new “You” tab that takes you to the same place but with some changes, reports 9to5Google.

The test sees YouTube remove your profile avatar in the top-right corner and move it to the bottom bar.

It serves as the icon for a new “You” tab that combines the functionality of the previous account menu and Library, said the report.

“Your channel information appears first along with buttons to Switch account, Google Account, and Turn on Incognito,” it added.

App settings are accessed from the gear icon that only appears on this page, and is faster to access than before.

YouTube Music has also redesigned its “Now Playing” screen with a new comments section that allows users to read and write comments directly from the app.

The redesign has been rolled out to iOS and Android devices globally.

The new comments button shows existing comments from the official music video on YouTube.

Users can also type their own content, which adds a more engaging social component to the app.

YouTube has also announced that it is testing a new feature on Android that will allow users to search for a song on the platform by humming.

Users in the experiment can toggle from YouTube voice search to the new song search feature, and hum or record the song they are searching for over three seconds in order for the song to be identified.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YouTube redesign Android app

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp