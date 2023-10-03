CIL production up 11% in first half of FY24

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Coal India Ltd (CIL) produced 333 million tonnes (MTs) of coal in the first half of the financial year, which is nearly 34 MTs, or 11.3%, higher compared to the same period last year. Output in September 2023 was 51.4 MTs, a 5.8 MTs jump or a growth of 12.6%. CIL produced 45.7 MTs during the same month last year.

“We were given a supply target of 610 MTs to the power sector for the entire FY24. This is about 4% higher than the record level of 586.6 MTs that was supplied in FY23. We met the prorated demand of coal fired plants till September-end and expect to meet the annual demand as well” said a senior official of CIL.

CIL’s supplies to the power sector rose to 294.8 million tonnes (MTs) ending the first half of FY24. The company said the supplies were 1.8 MTs more than the 293 MT demand projected for this period. Compared to a high base of last fiscal’s same period, the volume increase was 9.7 MTs or a 3.4% growth.

“This could have been even higher if the logistics were eased out and intake not regulated by few consumers,” said the company in a press note. CIL’s total supplies shot up to 360.7 MTs during H1 of FY24, 8.6% higher than 332 MTs a year ago.

