Dunzo co-founder Dalvir Suri exits; start-up to undergo restructuring

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Reliance-backed delivery firm Dunzo’s co-founder Dalvir Suri has quit the start-up at a time when the firm is facing a liquidity crisis and struggling to raise funds. Dunzo is also planning to undergo an organisation-wide restructuring starting this quarter.

Dunzo CEO and Founder Kabeer Biswas informed employees on Monday about Suri’s exit. Suri has spent over six years in the start-up, and he was leading the start-up’s B2B vertical Dunzo Merchant Services (DMS) “Dalvir has been instrumental in building out every new line of business at Dunzo... Everyone who has ever been at Dunzo, has been touched by Dalvir’s - Lets do it attitude. We will miss him at Dunzo,” Biswas said.

He added that the company is making organisation-wide changes in restructuring its business starting this quarter, and the DMS business has very capable leadership that is picking up directly after Suri. Ankur Agarwal and Mukund Jha are other co-founders who founded the start-up in 2014. The co-founder’s exit also comes at a time when the hyperlocal delivery start-up is delaying salaries to its employees. In its third round of layoffs, in July, it fired about 200 employees.

Earlier it was said that the Google-backed start-up will clear all dues in September first week. But now, it said salaries will be disbursed in the first week of October. Apologising for the delay, in an email, the start-up had told employees, “Ensuring that you receive your due compensation as early as possible is our top priority. Please be assured that we are doing everything to make this happen, and we are confident that there will be no further delays after this.”

It added in the mail that pending salaries for the months of June and July, due to be paid on September 4 will be paid in the first week of October and that employees will receive the salary dues along with a 12% interest.

