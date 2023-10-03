RBI likely to maintain status quo

Sunitha Natti By

Express News Service

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for the fourth consecutive time this week. In its bi-monthly policy review during October 4-6, the 6-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is also unlikely to change the policy stance from withdrawal of accommodation factoring the domestic and external economic challenges. With global crude oil prices on the rise, yet again, markets aren’t ruling out a 25 bps rate hike taking the key policy rate to 6.75%. The last time RBI raised the repo rate in the ongoing monetary tightening cycle was in February.

In its previous policy review, the central bank had revised its FY24 inflation projections upward to 5.4% from 5.1%. Soaring vegetable prices pushed headline inflation higher to 7.44% in June, breaching RBI’s upper tolerance band of 6%, prompting the MPC to revise its inflation estimates.

And even though retail inflation moderated to 6.83% in August, the central bank is unwilling to drop its guard given the rise in global crude oil prices, which shot past the RBI’s estimated average price of $85 per barrel for FY24.

Vegetable prices have softened and average food inflation will likely moderate from 6.9% in Q2 to 5.6% in Q3 and 5.1% in Q4 FY24, according to Care Ratings. But the likelihood of uneven monsoon affecting kharif crops and thereby food prices appears higher and needs to be factored in.

“We expect the CPI inflation to ease to 5.6% in Q3 FY2024 and further to 5.1% in Q4 FY2024, amid upside risks to food inflation on account of the impact of uneven and sub-par monsoons and low reservoir levels on Kharif yields and Rabi sowing, respectively,” Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA Ltd, said.

Such uncertainties have a significant bearing on inflation expectations. Another key factor that policymakers have to keep a close watch on is the recurring food prices. As RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das noted last month, the frequent incidences of recurring food price shocks are a risk to anchoring inflation expectations.

The MPC may also continue to flag the need to persist as the transmission of the previous rate hikes totaling 250 bps remains incomplete. “The fact that growth shows no signs of losing momentum will probably make the MPC consider whether monetary conditions really are impinging on growth and put aside talk of an exit from the current monetary policy settings,” said Rahul Bajoria, MD & Head of EM Asia (ex-China) Economics, Barclays in a note.

