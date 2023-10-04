Home Business

Dunzo again defers salary payments

The start-up denied the exit of another co-founder Mukund Jha. In a statement, it said, he is not exiting Dunzo.

Published: 04th October 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Cash-strapped Dunzo has once again deferred the payment of pending salaries to its employees. The hyperlocal delivery start-up will now clear June and July salaries only in January or February 2024. 

The start-up said that it is working towards ensuring all pending salaries are paid at the earliest. Meanwhile, the start-up denied the exit of another co-founder Mukund Jha. In a statement, it said, he is not exiting Dunzo.

Dunzo spokesperson said, “Mukund remains an integral part of Dunzo’s leadership team. While we are restructuring the organisation with new leaders driving key mandates, Mukund will continue to be an important part of the strategic leadership team guiding and directing Dunzo’s future roadmap.” Reliance-backed delivery firm Dunzo’s co-founder Dalvir Suri recently quit the start-up.

