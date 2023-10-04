Home Business

World Bank sees India’s GDP growth at 6.3%

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The World Bank has maintained India’s FY24 GDP growth estimate at 6.3%. In its latest India development update, the World Bank has said that India continues to show resilience against the backdrop of a challenging global environment. 

The report pointed out that the moderation in the FY24 GDP growth estimate (from 7.2% in FY23) is owing to ‘challenging external conditions and waning pent-up demand’. The multilateral global bank said that global headwinds would continue to persist and intensify due to high global interest rates, geopolitical tensions, and sluggish global demand. 

However, it feels that the Indian economy will be supported by service sector activity, which it expects to remain strong with growth of 7.4%, and strong investment growth of 8.9%.  “Tapping public spending that crowds in more private investments will create more favourable conditions for India to seize global opportunities in the future and thus achieve higher growth,” said Auguste Tano Kouame, World Bank’s Country Director in India. 

The World Bank expects fiscal consolidation to continue in FY24 with the central government fiscal deficit projected to continue to decline from 6.4% to 5.9% of GDP.  “Public debt is expected to stabilize at 83% of GDP. On the external front, the current account deficit is expected to narrow to 1.4% of GDP, and it will be adequately financed by foreign investment flows and supported by large foreign reserves,” said the report. 
On inflation, the report says that inflation is expected to decrease gradually as food prices normalise and government measures increase the supply of key commodities. 

