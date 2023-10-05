Dr Agarwals Eye Hospitals to invest Rs 225 cr to open 10 centres in Mumbai, Pune

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai-based healthcare network Dr Agarwals Eye Hospitals plans to invest Rs 225 crore to add 10 more centres in the cities of Mumbai and Pune in the next 12 to 18 months, according to its Chairman Dr Amar Agarwal.

The company believes Maharashtra can accommodate at least 50 more eye hospitals.

Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals is looking towards markets like Nagpur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Akola, and Nanded to expand in the long-term to reach the count of 50 hospitals in the state. This expansion will comprise both greenfield and brownfield institutions, the company said.

It entered the state in 2017, starting from Pune and rapidly expanding to Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, and Satara. It has 20 hospitals in the state today.

The eye hospital chain opened a new facility in Chembur at Mumbai on Tuesday, marking its 10th hospital in the city.

"Outside of our native state of Tamil Nadu, it is Maharashtra that we are most enthusiastic about. We have experienced astounding growth in this market," said Adil Agarwal, CEO of Dr Agarwal’s.

"We have grown five-fold in Maharashtra in the last 3 financial years, from 4 hospitals in FY20 to 20 hospitals today, and are expecting to add 5 more hospitals in the next 6 months," he said.

