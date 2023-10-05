High crude price could create organised chaos: Minister Puri

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that rising crude oil prices could create organised chaos and devastation in several parts of the world. The minister, in an interview with a news channel at the ADIPEC oil and gas conference in Abu Dhabi, said that the price of $100 a barrel of oil is not in the interest of either the producing countries or the consumers.

“If the price goes above $100, it is not going to be in the interest of either the producing country or anyone’s interest. You will have large, organised chaos,” said the minister in an interview to a news channel.

As the major oil producing countries including Saudi Arabia and Russia announced reducing its production, the crude price in the international market went up significantly. Saudi Arabia announced on October 4 that it would continue oil supply cuts of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) and Russia too, has agreed to continue its current export cuts of 300,000 bpd until the end of 2023. Last week, the Brent Crude Future touched 7-month-high $97 a barrel.

The minister said that the prices of around $80 per barrel or slightly less than that would be a convenient price range for countries. The minister also warned that high oil prices could again lead to similar economic turmoil as witnessed in 2008 when crude reached $134.3 per barrel (from $93.60 in January 2008).

