Nokia establishes a 6G Lab at its Bangalore centre

The lab will function as a platform for collaboration among industry stakeholders and facilitate the testing of innovative solutions.

Published: 05th October 2023 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2023 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Swedish telecom gear maker Nokia on Thursday announced that it had established a 6G Lab at its Global R&D centre in Bangalore. The company said the first-of-its-kind project aims to accelerate the development of fundamental technologies and innovative use cases underpinned by 6G technology that will address the future needs of both industry and society. The lab was inaugurated by the Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“The inauguration of the Nokia 6G research lab in Bengaluru today is another step towards PM Narendra Modi’s vision of making India an innovation hub. Interesting use cases coming out of this lab will be related to transportation safety, health care and education which will be another big contribution to the entire Digital India suite,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The lab will function as a platform for collaboration among industry stakeholders and facilitate the testing of innovative solutions. It will have a setup to research the Network as a Sensor technology that enables the network to sense objects, people and movement without the need for onboard sensors.

Network as a Sensor has been identified as a key enabling technology that supports the vision of bringing the digital and physical worlds together. Sensing will be fully integrated into the wireless network and operate simultaneously with communication services. The lab will also provide an experimental platform for researching algorithms, privacy, and sustainable system design.

“We look forward to collaborating with key stakeholders to help India become a major player in 6G technology development and adoption; and take its place in the global arena as a leading developer and supplier of advanced telecom technologies and solutions,” said Nishant Batra, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer, Nokia. 

