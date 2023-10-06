Deregister  planes: Go First lessors 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Go First lessors on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court and demanded the de-registration of their aircraft leased to the grounded airline following the latest changes made in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

The MCA on Wednesday notified that aircraft, engines and airframes are exempted from moratorium under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Legal counsel appearing for the lessors told the court about the urgent need to deregister the aircraft as the government has made their stand. They also asked the court to direct the civil aviation regulator, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), to state their stand on the issue.

A lawyer representing the DGCA told the court they would stand by the order that the it would pass. The Delhi High Court has deferred the hearing to October 19. Go First’s resolution professional (RP) sought time to examine the MCA notification and said that they would consult the same with the Committee of Creditors (CoC). The court granted this request.

The MCA in its latest notification said Section 14(1) of the IBC, which enforces a moratorium on insolvency proceedings, would no longer apply to transactions, arrangements, or agreements concerning aircraft, aircraft engines, airframes, and helicopters.

Legal experts believe this development would impact the blanket moratorium, which took place in May. This has prevented Go First lessors from repossessing their aircraft. The lessors have argued that the moratorium was breaching the Cape Town Convention and Protocol of 2001, to which India is a participant.

IndiGo domestic, international tickets to get costlier

NEW DELHI: IndiGo, country’s largest airline, is introducing a fuel charge of up to Rs 1,000 on domestic and international routes, effective 00:01hrs October 6, 2023. This will make flying expensive for passengers. Under this pricing structure, passengers booking IndiGo flights will incur a fuel charge, per sector, based on the sector distance. The decision follows the significant increase in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices, which have surged in the last three months with consecutive price hikes every month, the airline said. ENS

