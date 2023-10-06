Hitachi energy, Ashok Leyland working on 20-second charging for electric buses

Vaitheeswaran B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Switzerland-based heavy electric equipment major Hitachi Energy is testing a flash-charging solution for electric buses in the country, along with Ashok Leyland, which would allow buses to charge within 20 seconds.

The company is involved in operational testing with two charging stations at IIT Madras Campus in Chennai. The company is in the final stages of development of the technology and looking to localise the technology and scale up the model across the globe.

This will enable e-buses to charge in-between bus stops, while the passengers are boarding and also allow buses to carry more passengers due to reduced battery load. Buses will get a boost up charge in less than 20 seconds, said N Venu, MD and CEO of Hitachi Energy (India & SE Asia). It is in pilot stage and there are plans to operationalise this technology in a few months and focus is on localizing the technology, he added.

It will minimise charging time and maximize usage, Claudio Facchin, chief executive of Hitachi Energy. It has developed Grid-eMotion technology for large-scale public transport and commercial fleets in 2013 and its commercially operational in Geneva. “Focus is on grid, transmission part in Grid-eMotion technology and we’re also focusing on depo charging for long-haul buses and optimising loads at consumption points in the existing grids.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated Hitachi Energy Global Technology and Innovation Center at Chennai on Thursday. Spread over 3 lakh sq feet, this facility has 2,500 technologists focused on power electronics, digital and energy transition.

CHENNAI: Switzerland-based heavy electric equipment major Hitachi Energy is testing a flash-charging solution for electric buses in the country, along with Ashok Leyland, which would allow buses to charge within 20 seconds. The company is involved in operational testing with two charging stations at IIT Madras Campus in Chennai. The company is in the final stages of development of the technology and looking to localise the technology and scale up the model across the globe. This will enable e-buses to charge in-between bus stops, while the passengers are boarding and also allow buses to carry more passengers due to reduced battery load. Buses will get a boost up charge in less than 20 seconds, said N Venu, MD and CEO of Hitachi Energy (India & SE Asia). It is in pilot stage and there are plans to operationalise this technology in a few months and focus is on localizing the technology, he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It will minimise charging time and maximize usage, Claudio Facchin, chief executive of Hitachi Energy. It has developed Grid-eMotion technology for large-scale public transport and commercial fleets in 2013 and its commercially operational in Geneva. “Focus is on grid, transmission part in Grid-eMotion technology and we’re also focusing on depo charging for long-haul buses and optimising loads at consumption points in the existing grids.” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated Hitachi Energy Global Technology and Innovation Center at Chennai on Thursday. Spread over 3 lakh sq feet, this facility has 2,500 technologists focused on power electronics, digital and energy transition.