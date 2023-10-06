Home Business

SAT quashes Sebi order against NDTV founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy

The appellate tribunal said that “the impugned order passed by the WTM (Whole Time Member) against Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy cannot be sustained”.

Published: 06th October 2023 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2023 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Prannoy Roy

Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a relief for former promoters of NDTV, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Thursday quashed a SEBI order that barred Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy from the securities market for two years in an insider trading case.

In November 2020, Sebi prohibited Roys from the securities market for two years and also directed them to disgorge illegal gains of more than Rs 16.97 crore for indulging in the insider trading case. The directions followed a probe conducted by the markets regulator between September 2006 and June 2008 wherein violations of insider trading regulations were found. SAT in its order said that the information around which the trades were done by the Roys was not price-sensitive information. SAT even noted that Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy are not insiders.

The Roys had secured pre-trade clearance from the Compliance Officer of NDTV and therefore, the trades executed by these two individuals were in conformity with the NDTV Code of Conduct and the PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, the tribunal said.

“There is no finding in the impugned order to the effect that the Compliance Office had acted improperly in granting permission to these entities to sell during the period when the trading window was closed,” a bench consisting of Justice Tarun Agarwala and presiding officer Meera Swarup said in their order passed on Thursday.

Consequently, the appellate tribunal said that “the impugned order passed by the WTM (Whole Time Member) against Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy cannot be sustained”. However, the appellate tribunal partly set aside an order against Vikramaditya Chandra, the group’s chief executive officer during the relevant period, and remitted the matter back to Sebi to decide the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Securities Appellate Tribunal SEBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp